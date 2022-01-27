PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will begin its eight-program series Feb. 22 at the Armory Arts and Events Center with Kelly Blackledge of Tamarac Nature Center presenting “Frogs.”
All programs are held on Tuesdays and generally go from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and are free of charge and handicap accessible. Mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged.
HCLL is a nonprofit educational organization that has presented programs on a wide variety of topics since 2001, and is funded entirely by generous contributions from individuals and area townships. Many past programs are available on DVD at the Park Rapids Library.
The full schedule:
• Feb. 22: “Frogs.” Kelly Blackledge of Tamarac Nature Center provides a fascinating, in-depth look at these familiar, yet unique, creatures.
March 1: “Life in Azerbaijan.” Rebecca Rowe spent two years serving in the Peace Corps in Azerbaijan, where she formed lasting friendships and learned about the culture of this country of the former USSR located near the Black Sea.
March 8: “Exercise for Seniors.” Bobbi Zigmant presents a lively, fun, interactive, practical guide to exercise geared to older folks.
March 15: High School Competitive Speech Students. Talented students from Park Rapids will share their imaginative, thoughtful work in categories such as Storytelling, Poetry Interpretation, Oratory, Creative Expression, and more.
March 22: “I’m Just a Girl from Federal Dam.” Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Anne McKeig relates anecdotes and important events that have shaped her personal and professional journey.
March 29: “Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes.” Retired Law Enforcement officer Dick Roue has used his investigative techniques to explore causes of famous shipwrecks on the Great Lakes.
April 5: “Minnesota From the Road.” Noted author and professional photographer Doug Ohman returns with images from travels throughout Minnesota.
April 12: “Fraud Update.” Marty Fleischhacker of the Minnesota Department of Commerce gives detailed information on how to spot and avoid the most recent and common types of fraud.
