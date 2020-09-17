PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) presents Native-American Stories and Songs by Anne Dunn.
The HCLL offering an online series this fall with eight of the most popular programs from past seasons. The program may be accessed through Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn by just clicking on the link, or by typing in this link: youtu.be/JA1jmLVtMC0.
Dunn, the first-place winner in the 2017 Great American Story Contest, is a grandmother, storyteller, author and poet. She brings traditional tales, personal stories, and audience interaction.
At this program, which was recorded at Park Theatre in spring 2019, audience members enjoyed thought-provoking, informative, and humorous stories. Disks of the recorded programs are also available to check out at the Park Rapids Library.
HCLL, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization, has been presenting educational programs free of charge since 2001, and will resume in person programming as soon as it is safe to do so. A 2012 grant from Itasca-Mantra’s Operation Round Up enabled HCLL to purchase recording equipment which has been used by volunteers to record dozens of programs.
The current online offerings will be available on YouTube to view at any time until the end of October.
