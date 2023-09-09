PARK RAPIDS — The PBS program “Magic of the Snowy Owl” will be featured at the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Event Room, 1104 Park Avenue South.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

  
