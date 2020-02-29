PARK RAPIDS — “The Land Feeds Us, Body and Soul” by guest speaker Marcie Rendon, is the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning program set for March 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Park Theatre.
“I will present my history of writing and how my Ojibwe heritage has formed and shaped my story. I will talk about what brought me to writing crime that is set in the Red River Valley, my love of rivers, lakes and fields,” Rendon said. “I will share stories of my author journey and pursuit of publishing.”
Rendon, an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation, is a playwright, poet and freelance writer. She has published four nonfiction children’s books, including “Pow Wow Summer” (MN Historical Press) and “Farmer’s Market: Families Working Together” (CarolRhoda). Her debut novel is “Murder on the Red River” (Cinco Puntos Press).
As a community arts activist, Rendon supports other native artists, writers and creators to pursue their art. In addition, Rendon has four published plays, several of which have been produced and performed.
Rendon is a recipient of the Loft’s Spoken Word Immersion Fellowship with Diego Vasquez, and is the author of the poem Wiigwaasabak that was featured in the St. Paul Almanac’s Impressions Project.
The HCLL program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible. Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will hold its annual 501(c)(3) corporate meeting at the theatre at noon, ahead of the program. All friends of HCLL are invited to the meeting, where the annual financial report and audit will be presented, and officers and board members will be elected.
