PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents former fish and wildlife enforcement officer Tom Chapin March 24 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Park Theatre.
Chapin, of Grand Rapids, spoke before the group several years ago about his first book, “Poachers Caught!” and returns by popular request to feature anecdotes from his second book, “More Poachers Caught!”
A 30-year history of poaching enforcement will be told by Tom Chapin through his recollection of past events and experiences. He explains in dramatic detail incidents of human behavior only witnessed through the eyes of a game warden. The presentation is informative and oftentimes humorous.
The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible. Past programs are available on DVD for checkout at the Park Rapids Library.
