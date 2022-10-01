PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present Alex Messenger’s “The Twenty-Ninth Day,” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.
A 600-mile canoe trip in the Canadian wilderness is a 17-year-old’s dream adventure, but after he is mauled by a grizzly bear, it’s all about staying alive.
The presentation by Messenger, author of “The Twenty-Ninth Day,” is his true-life wilderness survival epic that recounts the near-lethal encounter with a grizzly bear during a remote canoe trip through the Canadian far North. Alex will talk about the challenges of such a trip, the trauma of the attack, and how he and his friends used their resilience, ingenuity and dogged perseverance after the worst had happened, to try to reach help at a remote village, 1,000 miles north of the US-Canadian border. Alex’s presentation tells a coming-of-age story like no other, filled with inspiring subarctic landscapes, thrilling riverine paddling, and a trial by fire of the human spirit.
Catherine Watson, an award-winning writer, says of “The Twenty-Ninth Day,” “Over and over, Alex Messenger and his young comrades commit and recommit themselves to the perils of canoeing through the raw, bare landscape of Canada’s far north. And when the worst happens, all of them — Messenger included, despite his wounds — rise to the daunting challenge with wit and skill. The result is one of the most harrowing first-person accounts of wilderness survival I’ve ever come across. It’s also a tribute to youth, good training, inexplicable luck and — when the chips are really down — sheer human courage.”
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
