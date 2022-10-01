Alex Messenger
Photo submitted

PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present Alex Messenger’s “The Twenty-Ninth Day,” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.

A 600-mile canoe trip in the Canadian wilderness is a 17-year-old’s dream adventure, but after he is mauled by a grizzly bear, it’s all about staying alive.

