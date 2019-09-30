Janice Springer
Photo submitted

PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Janice Springer: “From Minnesota North Woods to Santiago de Compostela: A Tale of Hiking the Camino,” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Park Theatre.

“I will share with you a journey that began right here in our back yard, along and among the trails that comprise this area of the North Country Trail, as my training grounds, and ended up in Spain,” Springer said. “Most sources focus the planning for and experience of the Camino pilgrimage encourage a spiritual or soul searching frame of mind. My trip was a bit of that, and more.”

Springer will also bring some items used or considered along the way for show and tell.

The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.

