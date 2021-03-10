The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning continues its spring series with “Dorothy Molter: The Root Beer Lady.”
Jess Edberg, executive director of the Dorothy Molter Museum in Ely, tells the story of the last non-indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, including how her cabin came to be relocated to Ely.
Born in Pennsylvania in 1907, Molter first came to fish at Knife Lake with her father in 1930. Her summer visits continued until 1934, when she came to live full time at Isle of Pines Resort.
After the Boundary Waters Canoe Area was established, motorized transportation was eliminated, and she became the only full-time resident in a wilderness area of 1 million acres. Over the years, tens of thousands of canoeists visited her home, where she sold them root beer.
Molter died Dec. 18, 1986, at age 79. Her cabin is now located at the Dorothy Molter Museum in Ely.
This program was originally presented and recorded at Park Theatre in 2018, when it drew a large audience and earned excellent reviews. It may be accessed via the HCLL Facebook page at facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn or by typing in the link: https://you.tu.be/VzGkoBCSqjc
All eight of the spring programs are available for viewing during March and April. One program each week will be highlighted in press releases. HCLL plans to resume live programs as soon as it is safe to do so, with a goal of this fall.
