PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents“Life in Azerbaijan” by Rebecca Rowe from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Armory Arts and Events Center.
Rowe served for two years in the Peace Corps in Azerbaijan, a post-Soviet predominantly Muslim country located north of Iran and south of Russia on the shores of the Caspian Sea.
Hear from Rowe on topics ranging from national service, education systems, religion and society, jobs and the economy, and more. She learned Azerbaijani and lived with a local host family during her two-year Peace Corps service.
Rowe worked collaboratively with local communities in the region of Yevlakh, Azerbaijan on social and economic development programming and improving local access to computer education, information technology and economic opportunity. The most special aspect, though, of her Peace Corps service was the relationships developed with now lifelong friends throughout the community. The hospitable people of Yevlakh, Azerbaijan kindly and daily welcomed Rowe into their homes and families, and all (Rowe and her Azerbaijani friends) enjoyed opportunities to grow, share and learn together.
Rowe did not choose to serve as a Peace Corps volunteer in Azerbaijan; she said to the Peace Corps that she was willing to serve in the location best fit to her background and experiences. Now, she is passionate about Azerbaijan because of the kindness, collaborative spirit and goodwill shared with her while in this foreign country.
Azerbaijan sits at the crossroads of Europe and Asia; its capital was a primary end goal for the Germans in the Battle of Stalingrad in World War II. Also explore what is the role of the Peace Corps, a United States government agency established by President John Kennedy in 1961, in today’s society.
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
