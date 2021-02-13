HCLL presents online program of Cal Rice's travels to Bhutan

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents the second in a series of eight online programs for spring 2021.
Cal Rice’s program “Travels to Bhutan” is located at the eastern end of the Himalayas and is bordered by China and India. Rice, a professional photographer from Bemidji, presents a travelogue of his recent visit to this unique country. Rice’s fascinating photos capture elements of daily life and culture in this remote and scenic place.
The program may be accessed at any time during March and April by visiting the HCLL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn or by typing in the specific link https://youtu.be/yjiZVtoQj7c
HCLL, a nonprofit educational organization, has been presenting programs to area audiences since 2001, and hopes to resume live programming in the fall. The annual corporate business meeting will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. March 16. The annual overview of HCLL activities will be presented along with financial information for the year of 2020. Board members and officers will be elected.
All friends of HCLL are invited to this meeting. To request a Zoom link or to request more information about HCLL programs, activities or the annual meeting, email hcllemail@gmail.com or call Marty Leistikow at (218) 699-3527.
