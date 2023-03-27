Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning invites you to join Brita Sailer April 4 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts and Event Center to find out what Oreos and Depends have to do with recycling and learn how you could save some money, conserve natural resources, prevent dumpster fires and learn what you may or may not recycle and why.
Sailer will be presenting on a subject with which she is well versed — “Talking Trash,” specifically how to generate less of it, viable possibilities for reusing it, and what, if anything, is actually recyclable where you live. The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.
Sailer has worked directly in the private and public sector, assisting citizens, business, industry and non-profits as well as state and local government entities with a broad range of waste and recycling issues. As the owner/operator of Sailer Environmental Consulting business, she has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota in environmental, energy management and solid waste fields including recycling, waste reduction, construction and demolition, household hazardous waste and public education. She served the private non-profit organization Recycling Association of Minnesota at several levels for more than 20 years, as a member, on the board of directors and as executive director for nearly seven years.
In her role as a state legislator, she successfully authored nation-leading Electronics Recycling/Product Stewardship legislation-signed into law in May of 2007, authored and passed a Paint Stewardship Bill (twice), and authored and co-authored significant sustainable energy legislation.
Sailer finds the entire spectrum of managing the disposal of no-longer wanted items to be a very intriguing subject: one filled with humor, exasperation, reiteration, joy, satisfaction, an ongoing opportunity for disgust, and occasional danger from things that can explode or set fires.
