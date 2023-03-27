Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning invites you to join Brita Sailer April 4 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts and Event Center to find out what Oreos and Depends have to do with recycling and learn how you could save some money, conserve natural resources, prevent dumpster fires and learn what you may or may not recycle and why.

Sailer will be presenting on a subject with which she is well versed — “Talking Trash,” specifically how to generate less of it,  viable possibilities for reusing it, and what, if anything, is actually recyclable where you live. The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments