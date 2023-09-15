PARK RAPIDS — David Jones will present “Apollo: Why We Went to the Moon,” at Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning’s program Sept. 26 from 1 to 2:30 at the Event Room, 1104 Park Avenue South.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

  
