PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents historian David Jones who will talk about the 1936 Berlin Olympics — The Nazi Games, Sept. 3 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.. at the Park Theatre.

Jones, a resident of Minneapolis and graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, has been making presentations since 1996 and has spoken more than 1,500 times to more than 40,000 people.  

The 1936 Olympic Games held in Berlin are notorious for the tightly-controlled image the Nazis presented to the world. But, these games also became a blueprint for future games that is followed to the present day.

The program will look at the history of the Olympics and the complicated legacy of the 1936 Games.  The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.

