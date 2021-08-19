PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning leads off its fall series with Mary and Bill Bailey’s “A Farm, a Forest, a Little Blue Bird, and the Future — or, What Happens when a Farmer Marries a Bluebirder,” 1-3 p.m. at the Armory Arts and Events Center at 203 Park Ave. S.
Mary and Bill Bailey, 2015 Tree Farmers of the Year, introduce us to the conservation practices that permeate their professions. They explain that they are two people with similar interests who grew up and spent much of their lives in different states, nearly 400 miles apart.
Their combined interests have a local and widespread impact on the environment and educational focus of the present and for generations to come. See and hear this evolution when Bill and Mary reveal how they center their lives.
HCLL will celebrate its 20th birthday at this program by sharing cake and coffee with audience members. The program is open to the public, free and handicap accessible. During the pandemic, HCLL provided online access to previous programs but is excited to return to in-person programming at the Armory, which has a large space that allows for social distancing.
