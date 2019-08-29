PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents “2020 Census,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Park Theatre.
The national count that happens once every 10 years is valuable and useful in local ways in addition to its national importance.
Sarah Priest, Partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau Chicago Region, will be the guest speaker. She grew up in St. Louis County on the Iron Range (Virginia/Eveleth), graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, lived for a time in northeast Minneapolis, spends time at the family cabin in Itasca County, and for the last dozen years, has enjoyed living in her home in Duluth.
Priest joined the Census in the summer of 2018 after almost 15 years in Community Action, empowering individuals and communities to eliminate poverty. She will share highlights of the 2020 Census preparation and ways that we can partner to make sure we get a complete count.
In her free time (when she isn’t traveling the northern half of the great state), she enjoys sailing, skiing and hikes with her dog Mikku — a Shiba Inu.
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible. A local Complete Count Committee will share informational flyers and applications for persons wishing to assist in ensuring a complete census count for Hubbard County. Hubbard County, the City of Park Rapids, Park Rapids Schools, and the League of Women Voters are partnering in the Complete Count Committee’s effort to increase area participation in the 2020 Census.
