PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present “Minnesota Military Museums” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Park Theatre.

HCLL Board Chair Marty Leistikow will relate some of the stories and exhibits that can be found at the Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley, near Randall.  She will share a short video tour of the museum and give examples of individuals who have contributed to Minnesota’s rich history of military service.

“The museum’s exhibits bring vivid and informative descriptions of the sacrifices of many heroes. Most Minnesotans know of the historic charge of the First Minnesota Regiment at Gettysburg, but learning about individual soldiers and their stories makes it even more real,” Leistikow said.

Rod Nordberg and Nancy Newman will describe and show some of the Hubbard County Historical Museum’s collection of military artifacts and will share information about how to research the service records of individuals.

The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.

