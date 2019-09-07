PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Bob Dennistoun: “The Alternative to Silence,” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Park Theatre.
Dennistoun, Board chair of Crime Stoppers Minnesota, will explain how this 40-year-old statewide nonprofit organization helps to keep communities safe. Crime Stoppers provides citizens with the means to come forward with information about criminals and fugitives in a manner that keeps that member of the public anonymous. That information is then sent to law enforcement agencies across the whole state as information that they would not otherwise have, for use in their investigations.
Thanks to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, people who need the cover of anonymity can “do the right thing” to share information and still stay safe. Dennistoun will explain why Crime Stoppers is growing, the methods for the public to submit tips, the reward it offers, why it is an alternative to silence, show its reach to all law enforcement agencies in Minnesota and explain its funding sources.
Dennistoun has been on the Crime Stoppers of Minnesota Board since 2009 and also serves as a board member of Crime Stoppers USA, a national educational organization supporting local Crime Stoppers organizations across the country of which there are more than 300 in operation. Dennistoun is retired from business in the Twin Cities and now resides in Bemidji.
The HCLL program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.