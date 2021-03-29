The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning continues its spring online series with Fanie Ernst, “Preserving South Africa’s Wildlife.”
The program may be accessed via HCLL’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn or by typing in the link https://youtu.be/iAUPvhPxQV8
“I was born in South Africa with its abundance of wildlife and regularly visited our National Parks as a keen bird-watcher and wildlife photographer,” stated Ernst, who lived in Park Rapids for several years beginning in 2016 but now resides in France.
The program was presented and recorded in April 2019 at Park Theatre, where those in attendance remarked on the photography and interesting informative content.
Ernst’s presentation includes some of the history, facts and photos collected in two parks. The first is the world-famous Kruger National Park in the northeast corner, which has the “big five” of elephant, lion, rhino, leopard and buffalo. In total, this park covers 8,000 square miles of unfenced, wild reserve with free movement for wildlife. There are approximately 500 species of birds in the park and about 12,000 elephants.
The second is the arid Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in the northwest of South Africa. This park features openness and semi-desert climate, where animals have learned to adapt to the harsh, dry environment. The park is about 15,000 square miles and animals roam free.
Ernst presents maps, interesting facts about the places and photos that he and his wife took during their visits. He touches on some challenges for these areas such as poaching and human interference.
