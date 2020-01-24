Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning’s spring 2020 series begins at 1 p.m. March 3 at the Park Theatre in Park Rapids with Department of Natural Resources firefighting specialist Dan Carroll revealing techniques of Aerial Firefighting used to combat wildfires.
HCLL, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents eight informational programs at no charge each spring and eight each fall on Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The programs are open to the public and are handicap accessible. Refreshments are available.
Marty Leistikow, HCLL’s board of directors chair, remarked “The spring series promises to be exceptionally interesting and relevant. Wildfires in Australia and the U.S. generated much interest and attention to threats to natural resources, so the opening program is important and timely. HCLL’s board of directors responded to the desire for knowledge about nature by finding and scheduling experts on a range of related topics for the spring series.”
Spring programs schedule
March 3: “Aerial Firefighting.” Wildfires have been prominent in the news recently. Dan Carroll, of the Park Rapids DNR land fire section, will reveal specialized techniques for preventing and battling wildfires.
March 10: “The Great White North.” Photographer Cal Rice’s travels took him to polar bear territory at Churchill, where he also captured images of Arctic fox, ptarmigan, and snowy owls.
March 17: “The Land Feeds Us, Body and Soul.” Marcie Rendon, author of the novel “Murder on the Red River,” will talk about her history of writing and how her Ojibwe heritage has formed and shaped her story.
March 24: “Fish and Wildlife Enforcement — A Look Back.” Tom Chapin recalls events and experiences from a 30-year career in poaching enforcement, telling dramatic and often humorous anecdotes of human behavior.
March 31: “A Farm, a Forest, A Little Blue Bird, and the Future — Or, What Happens when a Farmer marries a Bluebirder.” Mary and Bill Bailey, 2015 Tree Farmers of the Year, introduce us to the conservation practices that permeate their professions.
April 7: “For Love of a River: Minnesota.” Aquatic ecologists Geri and Darby Nelson weave together cultural and natural history as they recount their journey of paddling the entire length of the Minnesota River.
April 14: “Hobos of the Great Depression.” Connie Lounsbury, HCLL’s featured’ Bella Sanders Memorial speaker, brings pictures, stories and colorful history with daily life details of a unique aspect of life in the 1930s.
April 21: “I’m Just a Girl from Federal Dam.” Justice Anne McKeig will talk about her upbringing on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation, education, work as a prosecutor, family law judge, and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice.
