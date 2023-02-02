PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) invites the public to its 2023 spring program series, which opens at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Armory Arts and Events Center with forensic psychologist and author Frank Weber presenting “True Crime Mysteries.”
Programs run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays until April 18. No admission fee is charged, but donations are welcome. The venue is handicap accessible.
The spring schedule is:
Feb. 28: “True Crime Mysteries.” Frank Weber, a forensic psychologist and author of “The I-94 Murders” and others, will share some of the newest forensic tools and even demonstrate a lie detector test.
March 7: “Business Partnership with Red Lake.” Andy Wells began life as a farm boy from Red Lake Nation. Now CEO of Wells Technology, he works to achieve purpose over profit by helping those most in need.
March 14: “The Annapurna Loop of Nepal.” During this arduous 14-day trek, Polly Scotland, author of “The Adventurer and Her Husband,” gains an appreciation of the Nepalese culture and traditions.
March 21: “Aurora Borealis.” Photographer, artist, musician and self-proclaimed aurora addict Debbie Center will share her aurora-chasing journeys in Minnesota and Alaska. She’ll present her aurora photography and paintings, and discuss tips and tricks for photographing the aurora for yourself.
March 28: “Hugs Help.” Randy Stocker, who lost three family members in a car crash, presents an intimate perspective at surviving grief, while providing practical and proven words, actions and gestures for those supporting grievers.
April 4: “Recycling for Everyone.” Recycling expert Brita Sailer updates us on the why, what, and how of recycling efforts today, with an upbeat and practical approach.
April 11: “Magic of the Snowy Owl.” HCLL presents this PBS documentary with unforgettable film footage of these unique Arctic creatures as they breed and attempt to raise their young in one of the harshest environments on the planet.
April 18: “Preserving the Sebeka Schoolhouse.” Jerry Mevissen will explain how a community-wide effort allows a century-old Finnish-built structure to have new life. A “Common Ground” Lakeland TV production that chronicles the process will be shown.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.