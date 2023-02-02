PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) invites the public to its 2023 spring program series, which opens at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Armory Arts and Events Center with forensic psychologist and author Frank Weber presenting “True Crime Mysteries.”

Programs run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays until April 18. No admission fee is charged, but donations are welcome.  The venue is handicap accessible.

