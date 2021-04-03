The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) continues its spring online series with David Jones presenting “1936 Olympics: The Nazi Games.”
The program may be accessed until the end of April by visiting HCLL’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn or by typing in the link https://youtu.be/AXbZT0lXWNE
Jones, a resident of Minneapolis and graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, has been making presentations since 1996 and has spoken more than 1,500 times to a total of more than 40,000 people. The 1936 Olympic Games held in Berlin are notorious for the tightly controlled image the Nazis presented to the world. But these Games also became a blueprint for future Games that is followed to the present day. The program examines the history of the Olympics and the complicated legacy of the 1936 Games.
Jones presented the program in September 2019 to a live HCLL audience in Park Rapids. The program received excellent reviews from audience members and was selected by HCLL’s Board of Directors for inclusion in the 2021 online series. HCLL’s Board of Directors is currently planning for what it hopes to be a return to in person programs for fall of 2021.
