Eric Haugland will be the guest speaker at the HCLL program.
Photo submitted

PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Eric Haugland’s “Eight First Weeks in a 33-Year Career in the National Park Service,” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.

A Park Rapids native who graduated in 1982 from Concordia College in Moorhead with a degree in Environmental Studies, Haugland began his career with a National Park Service internship at Glacier National Park. He stayed with the Park Service for 33 years, working as a park ranger in eight parks throughout the country.  His assignments included work in resource management, protection, interpretation, and administration.

