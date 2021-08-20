A two-vehicle crash the evening of Aug. 14 south of Lake George resulted in injuries to five people, including a 5-year-old child.
At 8:37 p.m., Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a crash on Hubbard County Road 4. When deputies arrived they found one vehicle on its roof in the traffic lane. Another vehicle was in the ditch with debris scattered on the highway.
Deputies began helping a 5-year old victim who was bleeding profusely from a head injury. Once medical help arrived, officers determined that 30-year old Daniel Keezer of Bemidji was travelling northbound on County Road 4 in a 1999 Jeep Cherokee. Keezer entered the oncoming lane of traffic where he struck, head-on, a 2005 Cadillac driven by 26-year old Jamie Hill of Dent. Three other passengers were in Hill’s vehicle, including the 5-year old child who received a serious head injury.
The child was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The two other passengers in Hill’s vehicle received minor injuries.
Keezer admitted to deputies that he had smoked marijuana prior to the crash and that he fell asleep and caused the crash. Deputies obtained a search warrant to obtain a sample of Keezer’s blood. After the sample was taken, Keezer was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for a head injury. The blood sample was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis. The crash continues to be under investigation.
