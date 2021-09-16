Hiawatha Beach Resort and the local Walker area community will be hosting the annual Wounded Warrior Weekend Oct. 1-3.

Anyone who  would like to donate to this event can drop off or send their donations to the Walker American Legion, P.O. Box 186, Walker, MN 56484. Please make out checks to “Wounded Warrior Weekend.”

All donations will be used for this local event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments