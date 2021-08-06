PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning returns to live programming this fall, beginning Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Avenue South.
Mary and Bill Bailey, 2015’s Tree Farmers of the Year, kick off the season with “A Farm, A Forest, a Little Blue Bird, and the Future — Or, What Happens when a Farmer Marries a Bluebirder.” Programs are open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible. All programs begin at 1 p.m. and conclude by 2:30 p.m. in the large, newly reopened venue that allows for social distancing. Masks are encouraged.
HCLL, a nonprofit educational organization run by volunteers, will celebrate its 20th anniversary by serving cake at its first program. During the past year and a half, HCLL made some of its most popular programs available to view remotely via YouTube, and hundreds of viewers took advantage of that opportunity. The return to in-person programming features most of the programs originally scheduled for the Spring 2020 series, and HCLL thanks its supporters for their continued support and patience.
The fall schedule is:
Sept. 7: “A Farm, a Forest, A Little Blue Bird, and the Future — Or, What Happens when a Farmer Marries a Bluebirder.” Mary and Bill Bailey, 2015 Tree Farmers of the Year, introduce us to the conservation practices that permeate their professions.
Sept. 14: “Hobos of the Great Depression.” Connie Lounsbury, HCLL’s featured Bella Sanders Memorial speaker, brings pictures, stories and colorful history with daily life details of a unique aspect of life in the 1930s.
Sept. 21: “The Land Feeds Us, Body and Soul.” Marcie Rendon, author of the novels “Girl Gone Missing” and “Murder on the Red River,” both set in the Red River Valley, will talk about her history of writing and how her Ojibwe heritage and connection to the land around her, has formed and shaped her story.
Sept. 28: “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.” Laurel Hed, Licensed Social Worker and Geriatric Care Manager, gives insight and practical advice for dealing with memory challenges.
Oct. 5: “For Love of a River: Minnesota.” Aquatic ecologists Geri and Darby Nelson weave together cultural and natural history as they recount their journey of paddling the entire length of the Minnesota River.
Oct. 12: “Humorous Tales of Poachers Caught in the Act.” Tom Chapin recalls events and experiences from a 30-year career in poaching enforcement, telling dramatic and often humorous anecdotes of human behavior.
Oct. 19: “Images of Mexico.” Local photographer Lowell Wolff returns withstunning new photos taken during his winters in Mexico.
Oct. 26: “An American Refugee in Canada — A Different View of 9/11.” On Sept. 11, 2001, as the world watched destruction of the World Trade Center in disbelief, Marilyn Dreessen’s flight home from Paris was diverted to Canada, where she and 200 other passengers and crew waited a week before being allowed to return to the U.S.
