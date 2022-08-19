Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) will begin the fall 2022 season Sept. 6 at the Park Rapids Armory with Sue Harmon presenting “Quilts as a Window to History.”
The fall lineup includes eight programs on Tuesdays at the Armory from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Programs are free of charge and handicap accessible.
This fall marks the 21st year that HCLL, a 501c3 volunteer-led nonprofit organization, has presented educational programs on a wide variety of topics. Each year, HCLL presents a fall series in September and October and a spring series in February, March, and April.
Audience members are welcome to suggest topics for future programs relating to history, arts, humanities, science and other subjects of interest.
This year’s fall season includes:
Sept. 6: “Quilts as a Window to History.” Sue Harmon, as she shows examples of carefully crafted quilts, relates ways that quilt artistry reveals insights into daily lives, historical events, and interests from different time periods.
Sept. 13: “My Law Enforcement Career.” Terry Smith, author of the book “Code 4,” shares highlights of a 37-year career with law enforcement, including homicide investigations and more.
Sept. 20: “Travels to Scandinavia.” Linda Nordlund of Clearbrook returns with a visually impressive virtual tour including cultural commentary on Iceland, Sweden, and Norway.
Sept. 27: “Views from Under the Sea.” SCUBA enthusiast Mark Hewitt brings us up close to encounters with the beautiful coral and sea creatures along the reefs of the Florida Keys with memorable photos and videos. Learn of the tools of predators and prey alike as life on the reef unfolds.
Oct. 4: “Eight First Weeks in a 33-Year Career in the National Park Service.”
Eric Haugland gives an update on the building of the multi-use Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail, and details his responsibilities and unique memories from his career with the National Park Service.
Oct. 11: “The Twenty-Ninth Day.” Alex Messenger was 17 years old when he was mauled by a grizzly bear while on a Canadian wilderness canoe trip. Today, Messenger shares vivid memories from his best-selling book.
Oct.18: “Capturing the Moment.” Steve Maanum documents a natural process in a series of photos of wood ducks, ruffed grouse, great blue herons and loons.
Oct. 25: “Creating a Pollinator Highway.” The Nevis Women’s Club, in response to the ongoing loss of pollinator habitat, undertook an ambitious project to create a pollinator-friendly corridor. They’ll describe the concept, funding and implementation of their vision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.