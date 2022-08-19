Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) will begin the fall 2022 season Sept. 6 at the Park Rapids Armory with Sue Harmon presenting “Quilts as a Window to History.”

The fall lineup includes eight programs on Tuesdays at the Armory from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Programs are free of charge and handicap accessible.

