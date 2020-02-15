PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning opens its spring series March 3 with Dan Carroll presenting “Aerial Firefighting: Attacking Wildfires from the Air.”
Carroll is an aerial firefighter for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. In his role as Air Tactical Group supervisor, he supervises and coordinates the air attack on wildfires. He has worked across the state, as far north as Alaska, as far south as Texas, as far west as California, and most places in between.
At the 1 p.m. presentation, Carroll will discuss the aircraft (fixed wing and rotary wing) commonly used over wildfires, tactics and capabilities of those aircraft, and the coordination that takes place between aircraft, ground firefighters, and fire dispatchers to ensure a safe, effective, and efficient response to wildland fires.
The program is free and open to the public, and handicap accessible. HCLL, a nonprofit corporation organized by a volunteer board of directors, has been presenting educational programs to area residents since 2001.
Spring programs will be presented on Tuesdays through April 21 at Park Theatre from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
