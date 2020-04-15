Health Human and Veteran’s Services (HHVS) Director Michele Piprude, Veteran’s Services Officer Jeff Woodford, and County Team Leader Renee Lukkason presented the 2019 HHVS Annual Report at the March 17 Cass County Board meeting in Backus.
Highlights from the HHVS report include the Women Infants and Children (WIC) Everyday Hero award received by Office Support/WIC Clerk Jenny Blue. HHVS Staff also participated in bullying prevention last October by wearing orange to work.
The Public Health Dental Clinic received donations from Pederson Dental, Deerwood Northland Smiles, St. Joseph’s Dental, Minnesota Department of Health, University of Minnesota, Lakewood Health, and Patterson Dental (Eagan). Donations include kids/adult toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss.
The Social Services report detailed child protection allegations where child neglect topped the list at 59 percent, followed by physical abuse at 15 percent, mental injury nine percent, sexual abuse nine percent, and threatened/injury eight percent.
Child Protective Services intakes were up by 68 from 2018 to 814, and child welfare intakes were up by 48 from 2018 to 248.
Cass County exceeded the state’s 35.7 percent measure for relative care regarding adoption, with 55.6 percent for the percentage of days the kids spent with a relative.
Social Services received a $12,296 grant from the state for adult protection services to assist with shelter, transportation, community education/prevention, and assessment and investigations.
Adult maltreatment in Cass County was reported to be committed more by familial perpetrators (related to the victims) than non-familial perpetrators 63 percent to 37 percent respectively.
Self-neglect topped the adult maltreatment reporting trend numbers with 188 cases reported, while caregiver neglect totaled 93, emotional abuse 82, financial exploitation (non-fiduciary) 76, financial exploitation (fiduciary) 40, physical abuse 40, and sexual abuse 7.
Mental health intake cases numbered 140 adults and 59 children with civil commitments up by six to 60 from 2018. Chemical dependency intakes totaled 260 with 210 assessments, and 62 referrals for treatment.
A comprehensive re-entry program was implemented this year through the Mental Health office to connect inmates with resources that help them to create a plan to avoid recidivism. A total of 125 inmates were seen on average per month by a social worker who could provide referrals to mental health, chemical health, housing, medical and employment resources.
Public Health numbers regarding home health and long term care were reported at 1,549 skilled nurse visits. There also were 710 home health aide visits, and 208 physical therapy visits with over 38,000 miles driven by health professionals. There has been a steady increase in residents requesting home health services over the past few years.
Child support legal actions increased by 13 percent in 2019 with $2,318,202 being collected/distributed.
Cass County Public Health receives grants from the state and the federal government and they have successfully met all required performance objectives.
Veteran’s Services gave 193 rides with over 44,000 miles driven at a cost of just over $25,000.
Veteran’s disabilities are determined by physicians through a questionnaire where hearing loss tops the list at 13.5 percent back pain/issues 6.2 percent, knee and mental health disorders 5 percent, and post-traumatic stress disorder 3.5 percent. Appointment percentages for veterans by office locations are led by Backus with 65 percent, followed by Walker 16 percent, home visits 9 percent, Remer office 5 percent, Pillager office 3 percent, and Cass Lake office at 2 percent of veteran’s appointments.
Cass County’s “timely” income maintenance performance outpaced the state’s threshold for processing cases within 24 hours at 79 percent, and within 30 days at 96 percent respectively, with the state threshold for 24 hour processing at 55 percent and 75 percent within 30 days respectively.
Income Maintenance programs and funding include Child Care Assistance Program with 123 children assisted at $289,488 averaging $2,426 per child. Medical Assistance totaled 8,266 people served per month at $105,988,780 averaging $1,068 per person. Emergency General Assistance numbered 10 people at $3,418 with an average of $341 per person. Emergency General Assistance totaled 10 people at $3,418 with an average of $341 per person. Group Residential Housing totaled 1,581 people at $54,387 averaging $352 per person. Minnesota Supplemental Aid totaled 575 people at $54,387 averaging $94 per person. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program totaled 34,654 people at $4,004,107 averaging $115 per person. General Assistance totaled 1,682 people at $266,057 averaging $158 per person. The Minnesota Family Investment Program totaled 11,631 at $3,118,728 averaging $274 per person. The Diversionary Work Program totaled 807 people at $88,019 averaging $109 per person.
