ST. PAUL — As a stretch of bitter-cold temperatures hits the region, Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, is reminding residents that heating assistance is available to those who are struggling to pay their bills.
“Between rising energy costs and this period of economic uncertainty, many people are being stretched extra thin and are having difficulty with their month-to-month expenses,” Bliss said. “It is important for people to know help is there if you are struggling to pay your heating bill. Help is available, and I encourage people who are in need to take a look. In the meanwhile, it is important to stay in touch with your utility provider and set up a plan.”
The state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program, Bliss said, serves both renters and homeowners, providing financial assistance to pay past due energy bills to avoid disconnection, to purchase emergency full, or to repair or replace a homeowner’s malfunctioning furnace.
Eligibility guidelines apply and are based on the household’s past three months of income. The EAP is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The application period is open until May 31 and you can visit www.mn.gov/commerce/eap.jsp to determine eligibility or to learn more about the EAP.
