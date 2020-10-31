The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) is encouraging consumers statewide to Bag Hunger in their neighborhoods by shopping at participating retailers during the 2020 Bag Hunger Campaign.
As more Minnesotans are now facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are driven to help our neighbors during this annual hunger initiative. All food and monetary contributions collected in-store will go to provide much needed support to local food banks and shelves to benefit hungry Minnesota families.
The Bag Hunger Campaign is a three-way partnership with grocers, vendors, and consumers aimed at increasing donations to Minnesota food shelves. The MGA coordinates the program across the state and has over 300 retail participants and 10 vendor partners. Since 2008, the MGA’s hunger campaigns have provided over 39 million meals to families in Minnesota and has set a goal of 1.5 million meals for 2020.
“Our grocers and vendor partners share consumers’ concerns for providing food and necessities to local families in need,” said Jamie Pfuhl, President of the Minnesota Grocers Association. “The participating retailers and vendors have been working over-time during the challenges of 2020 and are proud to bring the Bag Hunger Campaign to our communities, to help increase donations to their local food shelves, and to benefit area families during difficult economic times.”
Grocers and vendor partners will offer many ways for consumers to Bag Hunger in their communities including some of the following options:
• Food Drive: Buy items in the store and donate them to local food shelves;
• In-Store Promotions: Purchase specially marked items and vendor partners will donate an additional monetary amount to local food shelves; and
• “I Bagged Hunger” Icons: Customers may contribute to food shelves at the register and sign a grocery list icon that will be displayed prominently in the store.
• Reusable Bag Promotion: Customers and hunger partners may receive a MGA reusable bag through a social media promotion.
The Bag Hunger Campaign will be actively driving the program online and via social media. The public website www.mngrocers.com will have live links to participating vendor and retail websites encouraging consumers to support sponsoring companies and assist in a statewide fight to bag hunger by shopping for products identified by the Bag Hunger logo at their local grocers. The campaign will be on Twitter and Facebook, using @MNGrocers to track the program’s progress of reaching 1.5 million meals. Participate on Facebook for a change to receive a complimentary MGA reusable bag.
“During this time of economic challenge, the Bag Hunger Campaign provides an excellent opportunity to increase awareness of a social issue that affects all of our communities,” said Jamie Pfuhl. “By raising funds, increasing public support, and promoting local food shelf donations, the Minnesota food industry and consumers truly can make a difference in the fight to end hunger.”
The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. We are one of the oldest trade associations in the state, celebrating over 120 years of advancing industry. We have over 300 retail, manufacturers, and wholesale members supporting nearly 1,300 locations statewide. Our member companies employ over 150,000 union and non-union Minnesotans. We actively advance the common interest of all those engaged in any aspect of the retail food industry as a leader and advocate in government affairs.
