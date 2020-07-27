Challenge neighbors, friends, family and everyone now to increase Hubbard County’s self-response rate and beat 2010 Census self-response rate of 57 percent.
Encourage people to respond on their own now. Minimize the need for census takers to visit households beginning in mid-August. Do what you can to help Hubbard County reach a complete and accurate count.
Completing the Census is easy. Go on-line at 2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or by completing and returning the form that was sent to your home around April 1. If you don’t remember getting a form, call (844) 330-2020 for assistance. Every person from newborn infants to elders counts. Whether or not you’re a citizen, YOU COUNT!
Responses to the census help shape the future of our community and inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed for important programs and services. Among them are healthcare, emergency and disaster response, education, roads and bridges and other infrastructure. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to get support for these vital services in our community for the next 10 years. Respond online, by phone, or by mail by Oct. 31.
If you have other questions or concerns, call (218) 732-9226 and we’ll do our best to help you!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.