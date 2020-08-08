Senior hunger is a serious issue facing our community. Seniors are often on a fixed budget that when faced with increased expenses like medical and housing expenses, often leaves them with little money for groceries.
Out of the 17,200 people being served by Second Harvest monthly, 4,300 are seniors. Second Harvest is working hard to help seniors in the communities they serve through the Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors (NAPS). NAPS is a federal commodities food box that contains a nutritious balance of shelf-stable foods, in addition to two pounds of cheese.
Applying for and receiving NAPS is simple and safe.
• To apply for NAPS contact Second Harvest’s CSFP Coordinator at 218-999-4136 to complete an application over the phone.
• Once approved you will be given a NAPS distribution schedule so you know when and where your box is available for pick-up.
• When you arrive at a NAPS Distribution Site you will be asked your name and show your ID to the volunteer. You will then receive your box of food all while following proper social distancing procedure to ensure your safety.
NAPS is helping thousands of seniors receive the food they need to stay healthy. Seniors like Bill who says, “NAPS helps me get through the month. It provides me with food I cannot afford to buy.”
Act today to qualify to receive a NAPS Box.
About Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank’s mission is to engage the community to end hunger. Second Harvest North Central Food Bank provides food for the hungry in their region. Through their network of local member agencies and their direct service programs, thousands of people receive a hot meal or groceries to help them get by.
For more information on Second Harvest, their member services, their programs or how to help view their website at www.secondharvestncfb.com or contact them at (218) 326-4420.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.