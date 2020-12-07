Minnesotans who need help coping with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will now have more support services available, thanks to grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
DHS has awarded a total of $1.68 million to 11 community agencies across the state for crisis counseling services to help people struggling with stress and anxiety as a result of the pandemic.
“As with any disaster that causes significant disruption to our lives, recovery includes addressing the mental health needs of those most impacted,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “The grant funds going to our partners will provide additional support for people who need extra help right now.”
Minnesota’s Crisis Counseling Program will focus primarily on those communities and individuals most affected. It will promote coping strategies, emotional support and an array of resources. Agencies receiving grants are: African American Child Wellness Institute, Care Providers of Minnesota, Change Inc., LeadingAGE, Mental Health Minnesota, Native American Community Clinic, NorthPoint, Turning Point Inc., Twin Cities Recovery Project, Inc., Watercourse Counseling, and Wellness in the Woods. Learn more about the grantees and their services.
In addition, DHS has added a number of resources for adults and children coping with COVID-19 to mn.gov/dhs/coping-with-crisis. These materials are being translated into Spanish, Hmong, and Somali.
The funding for the grants comes from a $1.83-million Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training program grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
