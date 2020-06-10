After the first Remer Community Garden meeting and discussion with community members last Thursday, the group decided to order fencing, posts, gates and a shed and investigate running water and an electric supply into the center of the existing garden area.
The garden will be 100 by 100 feet and will feature raised beds, individual plots (which can be rented very cheaply) and community plots, from which produce can be harvested by members of the local community.
The “rebuild day” is Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at the community garden behind the food shelf on Highway 6. COVID-19 protocols for distancing and sanitizing will be followed.
Garden Club members welcome to offer ideas, advice and if any residents have spare vegetables or flowers to plant, bring them along. If you have questions, call Noreen at (218) 244-1993 or Simon Whitehead at (952) 220-1060.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.