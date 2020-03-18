The 2020 Census count in this area will determine our share of Minnesota’s more than $15 billion in federal funds that go to programs like healthcare, infrastructure, employment, food assistance, public safety, small business, family services, Section 8 Housing assistance, environment, etc. Plan to respond when you receive your invitation.
Invitations will arrive by mail to residents between March 12-20 with instructions for responding online. Areas less likely to respond online will also receive a paper questionnaire. Respond early, and no Census worker will come to your door.
Plan to include everyone you expect to live in your home on April 1.
You can respond by mail with the paper questionnaire, online at my2020census.gov, or by phone in one of 13 languages at 844-330-2020 and find assistance in many more languages.
During the 2020 census, the Census Bureau will never ask you for:
• Social Security number
• Money or donations
• Anything on behalf of a political party
• Bank or credit card account numbers.
Additionally there is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census.
If someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you and asks for one of these things, it’s a scam and you should not cooperate. For more information, go online to Avoiding Frauds and Scams.
What happens to your answers? Your personal information is kept confidential. the Census Bureau is bound by federal law to protect your information, and your data is used only for statistical purposes. Your responses are compiled with information from other homes to produce statistics, which never identify your home or any person in your home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.