The Walker Area Food Shelf is currently raising funds to participate in the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign that runs through April 10.
As the largest grassroots fundraiser and food drive in the state, this annual March campaign brings together various organizations, businesses and faith communities to help stock nearly 300 food shelves throughout Minnesota.
Support from other local businesses is crucial and the Walker community is up to the challenge. Super One Foods has joined the food drive by offering pre-bagged groceries to local shoppers. Once a bag is purchased, it is sent to the food shelf then opened immediately in order to stock shelves.
Walker Home Center, Bank Forward, Becca’s Beauty Zone and Thrifty White Drug are all hosting individual food drives to benefit the food shelf. Friends and neighbors are encouraged to join in their efforts by dropping off food when shopping at their establishments.
Requested food items include cereal, granola bars, apple juice, pasta sauce, peanut butter, ketchup, seasonings and spices.
Canned donations include soup, tuna, chicken, tomatoes, vegetables and fruit.
Requested personal items include diapers, facial tissue and toilet paper.
This type of donation is a convenient way to make an immediate impact on food insecurity in the community. Putting food on the shelves is the first step to ensure that anyone who is hungry can receive food through the Walker Food Shelf.
Individual financial donations can also contribute to the success of the March campaign and are easily made through:
