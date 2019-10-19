Give thanks, give back!
Help support the Walker Area Food Shelf by collecting 500 food items during the month of November.
The first 30 teams to collect 500 non-perishable food items will receive a $500 grant for their local food shelf from Thrivent Financial.
Grocery donations may be left at Hope Lutheran Church, 305 10th St. S., or Thrivent Financial, 800 Minnesota Ave., in Walker.
