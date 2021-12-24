Several members of the In Country Motorcycle Club and Garfield Ice Racers in the Laporte area packed about 130 meals for veterans and families for Christmas dinner.
Photo submitted

Several members of the In Country Motorcycle Club and Garfield Ice Racers in the Laporte area packed about 130 meals for veterans and families for Christmas dinner. These two groups, pictured above, also did the same thing prior to Thanksgiving.

