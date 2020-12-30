The Minnesota State High School League announced in-person practice for winter sports and activities will begin Jan. 4, and competition may resume beginning Jan. 14, after updated information within COVID-19 Youth and Adult Sports was announced Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
This new guidance and information is an important step as the League continues forward with a winter season model approved by the Board of Directors. This flexible model will be adapted to include the start of practice and competition. The League continues to work with member schools to provide leadership and support to ensure the safest possible return to sports and activities.
On Jan. 4, gymnastics, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys hockey, wrestling, boys swimming and diving, girls and boys Nordic skiing and girls and boys Alpine skiing may begin in-person practice. The Dance season may resume in-person practice sessions also; and the adapted Floor Hockey may begin its training season.
The MDH updated youth sports document requires mask usage by all participants during practices and competitions with a few exceptions. Exceptions are made for those sports where wearing a mask may cause additional safety concerns and include gymnastics, cheerleading, wrestling, and swimming and diving.
