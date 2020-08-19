Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that the sheriff’s office is suggesting no or slow wake on Cass County lakes, rivers and waterways, due to unusually high-water levels.
Several areas in Cass County have received several inches of rainfall this summer, creating high water issues on area waterways.
Burch asks that boaters exercise restraint, good judgment and common sense while operating on area lakes, especially those experiencing high water. Boat operators should reduce their speed while travelling in these sensitive areas.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office thanks boaters in advance for their cooperation.
