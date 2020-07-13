Motorists on Highway 2 between Bena and Ball Club will experience lane closures, lane shifts, slowdowns and delays beginning Monday as crews begin resurfacing the highway.

The project is expected to last through late August, weather permitting. For more information and a map of the project location, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy2-bena

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/. For a complete list of projects for 2020, visit www.mndot.gov/d2

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

