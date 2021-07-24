BEMIDJI — Motorists on Highway 2 east of Cass Lake will experience short term delays and lane closures as the resurfacing project begins Aug. 9.

The project includes grading and resurfacing Highway 2 from Cass County

Road 206 to Cass County Road 10 east of Cass Lake.

The contractor for this $1.7 million dollar project is Northern Paving. This project will create a safer, longer lasting road surface. It is estimated to be complete by the end of August, weather permitting.

Visit the project website for more information and a project map: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy2-casslake

