ST. PAUL — More than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads and bridges, improve safety and support thousands of construction jobs across the state will be worked on this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced last week.
In addition, crews will make safety and infrastructure improvements to 51 multimodal projects, which are airport, port, transit and railroad projects that are outside of the state road construction program.
“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.”
For a quick overview of the 2021 state construction program announcement, view this video.
Minnesotans can also find an interactive map and full 2021 project list at mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.
Highlights of this year’s program in northwest Minnesota include:
• Resurface 15.6 miles of Highway 200 near the south shore of Leech Lake, replacing two culverts, widening shoulders and adding turn lanes to improve drainage and safety while creating a longer lasting road.
• Reduced Conflict Intersections (RCI’s) will be constructed on Highway 2 west of Bemidji, improving safety and access between Beltrami County Road 14, in Wilton, and Beltrami County Road 9.
“Our crews work tirelessly to keep our transportation safe for all people, and we appreciate Minnesotans’ patience and understanding,” Anderson Kelliher said. “Remember, we’re all in the work zone together. Watch out for work zones, travel at the posted speed limit, put you phone away and avoid distractions while driving.”
Motorists can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by signing up to receive email updates at www.mndot.gov
