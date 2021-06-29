BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a virtual Coffee and Conversation event Thursday to discuss the Highway 200 project near Walker.

To join the event from noon to 1 p.m. visit the project website and click the meetings tab at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy200-walker

Members of the project team will provide a project update, answer questions, and take comments.

Current construction includes resurfacing the 15 mile stretch of Highway 200 between Highway 371 and Highway 84. The project also includes shoulder widening and the replacement of two box culverts at Bag Creek and Cedar Creek. Construction began in May and will be complete by the end of September, weather permitting. Anderson Brothers is the prime contractor on the $10.6 million dollar project.

Highway 200 will be open to through traffic for most of the project. There will be a short-term detour during the box culvert installation portion of the project, tentatively scheduled for July 26 through Aug. 8. Details on the project, including a detour map, are available on the project website.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments