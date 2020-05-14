MnDOT will be reconstructing Highway 371 between County Road 40 and County Road 5 in dontown Hackensack in the next few years. This project will improve the roadway surface, construct new sidewalks and increase safety for all users of Highway 371. It also includes a possible redesign of the Highway 371 and County Road 5 intersection.
The community is invited to join MnDOT for a virtual open house to learn about future improvements.
Start exploring at https://hwy371study.com/
There will be no formal presentation or discussion during the virtual open house. Access the link to review the information and tell MnDOT what you think virtually any time before it closes on Monday, May 25.
Why you should visit the virtual open house:
• Learn about the project, anticipated schedule and future improvements
• Review the project team’s early designs
• Tell us what you like or dislike about the concepts currently being considered
• Let the project team know how you use this corridor
• Leave an online comment for the project team
Share this virtual open house link with family, friends, neighbors, coworkers and anyone else who travels through this area. Whether by social media, email or in conversation, your referral will help us hear from many voices in the community.
To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has indefinitely postponed all public meetings and in-person events.
For more information and to sign up to receive project email updates, visit the project website. If you have any questions or concerns, contact MnDOT’s Project Manager Nancy Graham at nancy.graham@state.mn.us or (218) 214-3532.
