Crews will complete milling and paving operations at the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 371 Friday afternoon. Striping and rumble strips will be installed throughout next week.
Motorists on Highway 371 will experience lane closures, pilot cars and short-term delays. MnDOT expects the project, which extends 8 miles south to Hackensack, to be completed by Oct. 2, weather permitting.
The construction will create a safer and longer lasting road. The contractor for the $1.1 million project is Hawkinson Construction Co. Inc. For more information, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy371-resurface
Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.
