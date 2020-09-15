Motorists will experience lane closures, pilot cars and short-term delays as crews begin resurfacing Highway 371 from the Y Junction to Hackensack.
The construction will create a safer and longer lasting road. The contractor for the $1.1 million project is Hawkinson Construction Co. Inc. The project is expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting. For more information, visit the website at http://www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy371-resurface.
Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
