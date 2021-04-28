BAXTER — Motorists traveling on Highway 6 between the Cass/Itasca county line, 11 miles north of Remer, and Highway 2 between Deer River and Cohasset will encounter the road closed and detoured starting May 3.
The closure is necessary to resurface 10 miles of the asphalt road surface, replace pipes beneath the road, repair ditch drainage, regain gravel shoulders and realign the access at Itasca County Road 11.
Crews will focus on two segments — first north, then south of Itasca County Road 63.
Here’s what to expect May 3 to mid-June:
• Highway 6 will close to through traffic from Itasca County Road 28 near Leighton Lake and Highway 2 between Deer River and Cohasset. Follow a signed detour along Itasca County Road 28, Cass County Road 65, 72nd Avenue NE, 124th Street NE, Itasca County Road 18 and Itasca County Road 11 to Highway 2 west of Deer River. Get map
• Access will remain open to those who live, work or visit those along the Highway 6 work zone. However, expect changes, gravel or grooved road surfaces, flaggers, periodic stops, alternate one-way traffic and use of a pilot car. Temporary hard closures will occur to replace pipes beneath the road. Use the nearest open access to enter or exit the work area.
For more Highway 6 project information, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/2021/h6/ or contact Kirk Allen, construction project manager, at (218) 828-5739 or kirk.allen@state.mn.us
Safety is MnDOT’s number one priority. For your safety, please stay out of closed or barricaded areas, follow work zone signs, be alert for flaggers and be prepared to stop. Expect workers and equipment along multiple areas of this project.
When complete in mid-July, the $2.9 million project will provide a smoother road surface, restore ditch drainage and improve safety along 10 miles of Highway 6 in Itasca County.
For current construction in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct/. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.