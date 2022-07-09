DULUTH — Construction on Highway 6 in Remer is now underway and motorists should expect a single lane controlled by a signal system through town.

No on-street parking will be available during construction, and businesses are accessible via local roads with posted signage.

Work is starting with removals and storm sewer replacement between Third and First Avenue. The project is anticipated to last through September.

For business access maps and general project information, please visit the project website at https://mndot.gov/d1/projects/remer/

