BEMIDJI — Beginning Aug. 9, motorists on Highway 64 north of Akeley will experience a detour as crews install a larger box culvert at Eleventh Crow Wing Lake.
The detour route includes Highways 34 and Hubbard County Road 25.
This $1.3 million dollar project will create a safer, longer lasting road surface and improved drainage. It is estimated to be complete by late September, weather permitting. Visit the project website for more information and a detour map: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy64.
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
• Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
Join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics at www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/
For a complete list of projects for 2021, please visit www.mndot.gov/d2. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
