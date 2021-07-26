BEMIDJI — Beginning Aug. 9, motorists on Highway 64 north of Akeley will experience a detour as crews install a larger box culvert at Eleventh Crow Wing Lake.

The detour route includes Highways 34 and Hubbard County Road 25.

This $1.3 million dollar project will create a safer, longer lasting road surface and improved drainage. It is estimated to be complete by late September, weather permitting. Visit the project website for more information and a detour map: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy64.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

• Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

 

Join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics at www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/

For a complete list of projects for 2021, please visit www.mndot.gov/d2. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments